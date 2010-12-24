Apple "Could Bring Out A Dishwasher And People Would Buy It”

Photo: Photo illustration by Jay Yarow

FT has feted Steve Jobs as the man of the year for 2010, saying the introduction of the iPad completed Apple’s rebound as a tech powerhouse.Like any good profile, it’s filled with colourful quotes. Here’s some of the best:



Silicon Valley investor Roger McNamee on Apple: “They have no predators at this point…I think they could bring out a dishwasher and people would buy it.”

McNamee again, “Steve’s the last of the great builders…What makes him different is that he’s creating jobs and economic activity out of thin air while just about every other CEO in America is working out ways to cut costs and lay people off.”

A recently departed exec says of Jobs at Apple, “You have to make one guy like what you’re doing … He’s the customer, and he’s the marketing department too.”

Autodesk CEO Carl Bass says, “Other companies might try to stretch out the life of [the iPod], but they were willing to say, ‘No there’s better technology,’ … I don’t often think about CEOs being brave and courageous, but Steve is.”

