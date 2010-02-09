Paranoid Steve Jobs Makes WSJ Editor Erase A Tweet Sent From The iPad

Last week, Wall Street Journal deputy managing editor Alan Murray spat out the following tweet: “This tweet sent from an iPad. Does it look cool?”



Ryan Tate at Gawker reported that Alan did this from an iPad that Steve Jobs showed off in a secret meeting for Journal execs.

When Steve found out about Alan’s tweet, he flipped, and forced Alan to erase the Tweet.

When Ryan emailed Alan for a comment, here is what Alan said: “I would love to talk about this, but can’t,” later adding, “I will say that Apple’s general paranoia about news coverage is truly extraordinary — but that’s not telling you anything you didn’t already know.”

