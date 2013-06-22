Steve Jobs' Main Ad Man Thinks The Media Is Too Harsh On Apple

P Diddy warned Apple earlier this week in Cannes that Samsung was “on its arse”. Now Apple’s advertising man, Lee Clow, has admitted the iPhone and iPad maker faces marketing challenges, but suggested there was a “cynical bent” to the media’s recent coverage of the technology giant.



Clow, global director of media arts at New York-based ad agency TBWA/Worldwide, told the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity: “It’s now a big challenge, the marketing and communications for Apple.

“I don’t know whether there’s this cynical bent to the media that decides, ok, Apple’s been a darling for many, many years and Steve Jobs was a darling and the products was amazing, so now let’s kind of scrutinise people and challenge whether they can do it anymore; whether their new leadership is good enough, whether their advertising is good enough, whether the kids in the store are smart enough – it’s a bit of a pendulum swing.”

Clow, who will receive the Lion of St Mark, the Cannes festival’s lifetime achievement award on Saturday, for a near 40-year career of work that includes Apple’s famous “1984” ad introducing the Macintosh computer, added: “It makes a challenge for us working as their communications partner and of course the challenge they have is to develop the products that are going to continue to amaze our lives.

“The thing that nobody remembers is that all this technology was invented by Apple and is being copied by the competition and people act like the new competition is as smart and as genius and amazing as the Apple company and of course I totally disagree with that.”

P Diddy, AKA Sean Combs, who was in Cannes to launch a new music TV channel, told a festival session earlier this week: “I don’t have a Samsung. But anybody that works for Apple [in this room right now] – Samsung is on that arse right now.”

• To contact the MediaGuardian news desk email [email protected] or phone 020 3353 3857. For all other inquiries please call the main Guardian switchboard on 020 3353 2000. If you are writing a comment for publication, please mark clearly “for publication”.

• To get the latest media news to your desktop or mobile, follow MediaGuardian on Twitter and Facebook.

This article originally appeared on guardian.co.uk

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.