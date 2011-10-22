Steve Jobs Made Sure The Cover Of His Biography Looked Incredible

Photo: 9to5Mac

Steve Jobs, a notorious control freak, must have worried how Walter Isaacson’s biography would make him look.But the deceased Apple co-founder asked for input on one thing in the forthcoming tome: The cover.



From Janet Maslin’s review in The New York Times: “Mr. Jobs promised not to look over Mr. Isaacson’s shoulder, and not to meddle with anything but the book’s cover. (Boy, does it look great.)

Add one more impressive aesthetic decision to the brilliant man’s legacy.

(h/t Gabriel Sherman)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.