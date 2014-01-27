Steve Jobs' First Demonstration Of The Mac, Unseen Since 1984, Is The 'Stuff Of Tech-History Legend'

It’s been 30 years since Steve Jobs unveiled Apple’s Mac, and Time has obtained never-before-seen footage of the entire 1984 presentation of the computer.

Time reports:

This presentation, at Apple’s annual shareholder meeting on January 24, is the stuff of tech-history legend. What’s not so well remembered: Jobs did it all twice, in less than a week. Six days after unveiling the Mac at the Flint Center on the De Anza College campus near the company’s headquarters in Cupertino, Calif., he performed his show all over again at the monthly general meeting of the Boston Computer Society. His host, Jonathan Rotenberg, was a 20-year-old student at Brown University who’d co-founded the BCS in 1977 at the age of 13.

Now, all 90 minutes of the presentation at BCS are available for the first time in their entirety since they were shot on January 30, 1984.

Time has the entire story, but here is the presentation:

