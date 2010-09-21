Cops Questioned Steve Jobs In The Lost iPhone Case

Photo: Associated Press

The police are just finishing their investigation into the lost (or stolen) iPhone 4 prototype that landed in Gizmodo’s possession, CNet reports.Gizmodo’s original story ran on April 19, which means in Internet years this case has taken forever to wrap up. But, the cops are done interviewing all the pertinent people involved, including CEO Steve Jobs. (Does the reality distortion field work on the police?)



Now that the investigation is done, the D.A. will take a look at the case, and make a decision about whether or not to charge.

Gizmodo has maintained its innocence all along.

