Mystery Solved! Here's Why Steve Jobs Could Drive Around Without licence Plates On His Car

Steve Wozniak has indicated that Steve Jobs had a permit to drive his car without licence plates, according to his interview with Dan Lyons.



We’re unsure what to make of it — we couldn’t find any indication of anything like this in California motor code, but it’s a safe assumption that Jobs had certain privileges we don’t.

Mystery solved:

Dan Lyons: And what about him having a car with no licence plate? How did he do that?

Steve Wozniak: You can get a permit for that. Steve was always trying to be anonymous, and hidden. That’s the opposite of how I am.

