NEW THEORY: How Steve Jobs Drove Without A licence Plate And Didn't Get In Trouble

One of the fun mysteries surrounding Steve Jobs’ life was his licence plateless Mercedes Benz.



How was he able to get away with it?

Previously, Steve Wozniak claimed he had a special deal with the police and they wouldn’t bother him.

But, it looks like that might be wrong.

David Heath at ITWire says Jobs found a loophole in California law allowing him to go plateless.

As long as a car is no older than 6 months, it doesn’t need plates says Heath. Jobs made an arrangement with a car dealer to lease a new Mercedes SL55 AMG every six months so that he would be within his legal right to go without plates.

iTWire’s source for this theory is Jon Callas, CTO of Entrust, who worked in security at Apple for a few years.

It’s an interesting theory, but there’s one problem: Gizmodo reported that you can go plateless for 90 days if its a new car. That’s only three months.

So maybe Jobs was getting a new car every three months?

