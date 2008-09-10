Steve Jobs' "Let's Rock" iPod Event: How To Tune In Live (AAPL)

In less than three hours, Apple boss Steve Jobs will take the stage at San Francisco’s Yerba Buena centre for the Performing Arts, where he’s expected to unveil Apple’s new slate of iPods for the holiday shopping season, beginning at 1 p.m. ET.



Want to tune in? Like past keynotes, we don’t expect Apple to provide a live video feed. Some unofficial video feeds could pop up — we’ll link to them if we find any. Meanwhile, Apple watchers will have plenty of options for live text feeds:

Wireless Internet permitting, we’ll be live blogging the event beginning at 1 p.m. ET. Click here for our coverage.

Gizmodo and Engadget should publish their always-excellent live blogs, including photos.

AllThingsD’s John Paczkowski should provide an entertaining feed from the peanut gallery.

MacRumors will be sending out short updates via Twitter/SMS.

Any other great feeds we should keep an eye on? Found a video link? Last minute rumours? Let us know in comments below, via email to [email protected], or via our anonymous tips box.

