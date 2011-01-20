Here's The ONLY Good Thing About Steve Jobs' Leave Of Absence

Photo: AP

We wish the speediest recovery to Apple CEO Steve Jobs, who announced his second medical leave in 2 years on Monday. His absence is a big loss for Apple.But here’s the only silver lining we can think of.



By removing himself from the day-to-day grind at Apple, Steve can think bigger-picture and longer-term about gadgets, technology, and how humans will use them in the future.

And maybe that will inspire him to come up with bigger and better ideas than if he were coming to the office every day.

Case in point: Apple’s iPad is an old idea that pre-dates the iPhone. But Apple didn’t really make it a shippable product until 2009, right after Steve came back from his last leave of absence. We don’t know, but it’s possible that he refined his thinking about the iPad while he was out.

Of course, the iPad is a huge hit, selling almost 15 million in its first 9 months on the market, generating almost $10 billion in revenue for Apple. Just like that, it’s almost as big as Apple’s Mac business, which has taken 27 years to grow.

Maybe this time, Jobs will come up with another idea that he can show off on stage in a year or two, with a similar “magical and revolutionary” tagline. For Jobs’ sake, let’s hope.

