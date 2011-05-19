Steve Jobs Led A Redesign Of Apple's Stores With Jony Ive

In the past few days a number of rumours about Apple’s retail stores have been kicking up.



Today we’re getting a fresh batch, but these rumours sound the most accurate so far.

Apple is reworking its stores in a project called Apple Store 2.0 internally, Mark Gurman at 9 to 5 Mac reports. He received a “a load of unconfirmed information” from a source on what Apple’s planning.

Here are the key points. It doesn’t sound like a major overhaul to us.

Steve Jobs and Jony Ive worked on redesigning the store, and adding new features.

Personal setup assistance is getting a big boost, with bigger dedicated space for people getting started using Macs.

He says Apple will put iPads next to Mac computers to list features instead of the current paper signs its uses.

Some Apple stores are going to get “huge” new displays and better sound systems.

Apple is going to release a new iOS app for Apple stores that will be able to tell when you enter a store, and provide assistance.

Apple Insider reports more Apple employees will be equipped with iPads and Apple is updating its retail software.

