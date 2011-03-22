Judge Orders Steve Jobs To Answer Questions In iTunes Antitrust Lawsuit

Photo: AP

A federal judge has said that Apple CEO Steve Jobs must answer questions in an antitrust lawsuit filed against Apple in 2005 over iTunes, Bloomberg reports.The lawsuit alleges that Apple’s bundling of the iPod and iTunes Music Store is an antitrust violation.



Of course Apple’s lawyers are fighting the decision, saying there’s nothing Jobs would say that other Apple execs can’t say.

