- Twitter begins verifying accounts [SEL
- Steve Jobs is no longer indispensable [The Daily Beast]
- Bing is beating Google, Yahoo in a blind search test [Blogoscoped]
- Michael Arrington responds [TechCrunch]
- Inside a Daily Beast custom campaign [AdWeek]
- Network execs are paranoid about the Hulu desktop app [AdAge]
- Bret Michaels whomped at Tony Awards [Gawker]
- What happens to comics after newspapers go away? [Fading to Black]
- Current TV journalists sentanced to 12 years hard labour in North Korean [AP]
