Steve Jobs Is In Serious Denial Over iPhone 4 Antenna Issue*

Photo: Associated Press

UPDATE: Apple PR is telling Philip Elmer DeWitt at Fortune that the thread of emails cited in this post between Steve Jobs and an iPhone 4 owner are false. Apple says Steve Jobs never emailed this person.



Boy Genius Report has not pulled its post, or corrected it. It has posted headers and photos of the emails.

Original: Steve Jobs appears to be in a serious state of denial over the iPhone 4 antenna issue.

Boy Genius Report was given a thread of emails exchanged between Jobs and an iPhone 4 user that shows how deep Steve’s denial runs.

The iPhone 4 owner, given a pseudonym of Tom by BGR, posted an email to YouTube showing the iPhone 4 antenna problem. Tom says Apple reached out to him and told him that the antenna problems were just “rumour hysteria,” and asked him not to post anymore videos.

rumour hysteria!? HE POSTED HIS OWN VIDEO! How is that rumour hysteria?

Tom was rightfully irritated and decided to speak with Steve Jobs himself. He emailed Jobs to say the phone was busted. Jobs wrote back, “No, you are getting all worked up over a few days of rumours. Calm down.”

Again, Jobs is telling the person witnessing the phenomenon on his own phone that it’s just “rumours.” Tom wrote back and said, “I am really insulted… ‘Calm down’…. ‘rumours’… What arrogance. This is will be marked as the begging of the end of Apple. Seriously, DO THE RIGHT THING.”

Jobs response: “You are most likely in an area with very low signal strength.”

Tom wrote back to say Jobs was nuts. AT&T blows and there’s bad signals everywhere.

Jobs response: “You may be working from bad data. Not your fault. Stay tuned. We are working on it.”

Correction: Passing on word from Boy Genius Report, this post originally reported that Steve Jobs ended his email “Retire, relax, enjoy your family. It is just a phone. Not worth it.” Boy Genius Report now says this line was actually made up by “Tom.” We’ve deleted it from this post.

