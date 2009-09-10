The wait is over: Steve Jobs is back as the face of Apple. Jobs got a long standing ovation at today’s iPod event, and is currently talking about upgrades to the iPhone. (We’ll post a video clip in a minute. Also, live discussion here.)



Jobs’ introductory remarks, as transcribed by Gdgt:

“I’m VERY happy to be here today with you all. As some of you know, five months ago I had a liver transplant. I now have the liver of a mid-20s person who died in a car crash, and who was generous enough to donate their organs. I wouldn’t be here without such generosity.”

I’d like to thank everyone in the Apple community for the heartfelt support — it meant a lot. I’d also like to thank Tim Cook and the rest of the Apple team, they really rose to the occasion.” Big applause. Steve is sounding very soft.

“So, I’m vertical, back at Apple, loving every day of it, getting to work with our incredibly talented teams to come up with some great new products. Today, we get to talk about music.”

Photo: Gdgt

