iPhone 5 Coming Next Summer, Says Analyst -- It Was Steve Jobs' Last Big Project

The last major project Steve Jobs worked on was a redesigned successor to the iPhone 4S, according to CNET and analysts at Rodman & Renshaw.CNET’s source says Jobs wasn’t that involved in the iPhone 4S since it has the same design as the iPhone 4. Instead, Jobs focused on a brand new iPhone with a larger screen and slimmer profile.



This could be the “teardrop” iPhone 5 everyone was expecting Apple to unveil this month.

