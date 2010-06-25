Steve Jobs Responds To iPhone 4 Reception Problems: Stop Holding It The Wrong Way!

Photo: Asa Mathat, All Things Digital

OK, this was unexpected: Apple has acknowledged and responded to the reception problems people are having with their new iPhone 4, which seem to happen based on the way the phone is being held.In short: Stop holding the phone the wrong way!



Steve Jobs allegedly emailed one customer today, saying, “Just avoid holding it in that way.”

More formally, Apple sent Engadget the following statement:

“Gripping any mobile phone will result in some attenuation of its antenna performance, with certain places being worse than others depending on the placement of the antennas. This is a fact of life for every wireless phone. If you ever experience this on your iPhone 4, avoid gripping it in the lower left corner in a way that covers both sides of the black strip in the metal band, or simply use one of many available cases.”

So, now that that’s solved, when is Apple going to start giving out free “bumper” cases to iPhone 4 buyers?

Or is this going to end up in a redesign?

Or are people just going to have to get used to it and learn how to use the iPhone the way the iPhone wants to be used?

At least it’s not AT&T’s fault this time…

