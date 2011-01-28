How To Launch A Product That Will Make $10 Billion In Its First Year

It’s hard to believe that it’s already been one full year since Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiled the iPad in San Francisco on Jan. 27, 2010.



It’s even harder to believe that Apple has already sold some 15 million iPads, representing more than $10 billion in revenue.

Jobs’ iPad unveil wasn’t his greatest keynote of all time — that’s when he first introduced the iPhone in 2007. But it improves with age!

For all the scepticism about the iPad, including ours, it’s hard not to be impressed with how right Apple was that there was a market for a third category of device between the iPhone and MacBook.

