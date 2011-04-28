Steve Jobs: People "Jumped To A Lot Of Wrong Conclusions In The Last Week"

Photo: Twitpic

Apple CEO Steve Jobs is on the offensive trying to beat back the minor fracas that kicked up over news the iPhone was holding onto your location data.He spoke with All Things D’s Ina Fried, and reiterated what Apple said in its press release on the matter earlier today.



He said to Fried, “We haven’t been tracking anyone … The files they found on these phones, as we explained, it turned out were basically files we have built through anonymous, crowdsourced information that we collect from the tens of millions of iPhones out there.”

He added that Apple and others need to do a better job of explaining what’s going on with the phones: “As new technology comes into the society there is a period of adjustment and education … We haven’t as an industry done a very good job educating people I think, as to some of the more subtle things going on here. As such (people) jumped to a lot of wrong conclusions in the last week.”

