Amazing Video Of Steve Jobs In 1997 Saying 'We're Coming After You Buddy' To Michael Dell

For some reason, this old clip of Steve Jobs resurfaced last week. It’s amazing.

The clip is from 1997, and it shows Jobs responding to Michael Dell who said, Apple should shut down the company and return money to shareholders. Jobs says he thought that was “rude.” And then, he says, “We’re coming after you buddy.”

It’s a good reminder that Apple was an underdog that need to fight for its life back then:

