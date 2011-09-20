Why Apple Was Dying Before Steve Jobs Returned, According To Steve Jobs

A funny blast from the past of Steve Jobs in 1996, via Philip Elmer DeWitt at Fortune.



Jobs was interviewed for the PBS show Wall $treet Week by Louis Rukeyser. As DeWitt points out, the most exciting thing Steve Jobs had going at the time was his stewardship of Toy Story. He was very excited about the CD-ROMs Pixar was going to sell.

As for Apple … he blamed the company’s downfall on a lack of innovation. A few months later he would be back at the company and send it on its way to becoming the most valuable company in the world.

The short video is worth a watch:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.