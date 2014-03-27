Here's What Steve Jobs Had To Say About The Fiction That Having 'Great Ideas' Is 90% Of The Work

Kleiner Perkins partner John Maeda just tweeted this excerpt of an interview with Steve Jobs.

The topic at hand, Maeda observes, is the common hallucination that “great ideas” are the only thing you need to produce great products and services.

In fact, Steve Jobs explains, great execution is what you need.

Specifically, the process in which you start trying to build your great product or service and, through persistent iteration after iteration, learn how to actually make it great.

That’s how you create great products, Jobs says. Not by having “great ideas.” By having a basic idea and then working your butt off through trial and error until the product finally evolves from ok to great.

Here’s the excerpt of the interview. Jobs’ interviewer appears to have been Robert Cringely, of I Cringely:

