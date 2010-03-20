Steve Jobs: "I Almost Died"

During an event to introduce the first living organ donor registry in the country today, Apple CEO Steve Jobs told a crowd he “almost died” waiting for his own transplant in 2009.



According to The Mercury News, Steve told California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger that 21,000 Californians are waiting for organ transplants.

“I was fortunate,” he said. “Last year, 400 other Californians died waiting. I could have died.”

“I was almost one of the ones who died waiting for a liver.”

Steve is better now, he said.

“I’m feeling fine. I almost died. It’s been a pretty good last few months.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.