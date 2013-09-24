Steve Jobs' Childhood Home Is On Track To Become A Preserved Historical Site

We learn from MacRumorsthat Steve Jobs’ childhood home at 2066 Crist Drive in Los Altos, CA is set to be evaluated for its significance as a notable place.

Given the home’s fame and significance in computer history, the Los Altos Historic Commission will be scoping it out today.

Not only is it where Jobs lived from seventh grade, but it’s where the very, very first Apple computers were assembled by the earliest employees.

Once named a historic site, the house will be preserved indefinitely.

