Steve Jobs's Home Burglarized, $60,000 Worth Of Stuff Stolen

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — Computers and personal items worth more than $60,000 have been stolen from the Northern California home of the late Steve Jobs.The San Jose Mercury News reports 35-year-old Kariem McFarlin, of Alameda, has been arrested and charged with residential burglary and selling stolen property. He remains jailed with bail set at $500,000 pending an Aug. 20 court hearing.



Santa Clara County prosecutor Tom Flattery won’t say if the items taken from the Palo Alto home on July 17 belonged to Jobs or another family member. The house was surrounded by a temporary construction barrier in July.

The co-founder of Apple Inc. died last year at the age of 56.

Flattery refused to discuss details about the case.

The prosecutor says McFarlin was likely unaware of the home’s significance.

