Steve Jobs Said He Wanted A 'Holy War' With Google In An Email To His Top Executives

In 2010, Steve Jobs emailed the top 100 people at Apple with an outline for his 2011 agenda.

At the top of the list: “Holy War with Google.”

The email is public material thanks to Apple’s latest lawsuit with Samsung over software patents. Daisuke Wakabayashi at The Wall Street Journal dug through the evidence to uncover the Jobs email.

Apple likes to be secretive, but thanks to its various lawsuits, we’re getting a behind the scenes look at what its top executives really thought about the competition.

In his email, Jobs said Apple was “in danger of hanging on to old paradigm too long,” and “Google and Microsoft are further along on the technology.”

It seems like he was talking about their cloud technology. Apple launched iCloud in October of 2011. iCloud is Apple’s Internet-based hub for all its devices. It lets users wirelessly sync all of their Apple devices.

By 2010, it was clear that Android was going to take over the world. Apple was at risk of being buried for hanging on to its strategy of organising everything through iTunes. iCloud, while it’s had problems, has been very good for syncing Apple devices.

This email is coming out because Samsung wants to convince the court that Apple is attacking Google, not Samsung. And therefore, Samsung shouldn’t be held responsible for possible software patent violations.

