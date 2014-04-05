Steve Jobs Hinted At A 'Magic Wand' For The Apple TV In An Email

In an email Jobs sent ahead of the Top 100 meeting the company holds every year — where executives, managers and employees gather to watch presentations about Apple’s business and where new products were often revealed — there’s mention of something called the “Apple TV 2.”

A bullet point underneath asks, “Where do we go from here? … Apps, browser, magic wand?”

The elusive Apple TV — the actual TV set, not the set-top box — has been hounding the rumour mill for years.

Although Apple co-founder Steve Jobs told his top executives that the company would not, in fact, be making a TV, that didn’t stop him from wanting to revolutionise television and how people use it.

The email was revealed by Samsung as evidence during its ongoing patent trial with Apple.

Apple’s marketing chief Phil Schiller explained that this email was just an outline and didn’t actually mean anything was set in stone, reports The Verge.

This is the same email that includes a bullet point for a “Holy War with Google.”

The magic wand could be referring to a 2009 patent filing for a wand remote that could include a motion detection component for a TV interface, similar to the Wiimote used with Nintendo’s Wii gaming console.

Even if they’re not planning an actual Apple TV, the strategy outlined in this email was to “stay in the living room game and make a great ‘must have’ accessory for iOS devices.”

You can read the email here.

