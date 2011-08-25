Steve Jobs Was Housebound In Recent Weeks

Photo: AP

News about Steve Jobs is still coming in after the bombshell that he’s stepping down as CEO.Bloomberg is now reporting that Jobs was housebound for the last few weeks, but worked a full day today before his resignation was announced.



The story emphasised that he didn’t resign because his condition is suddenly getting worse.

Here’s the relevant bit:

The day of the announcement, Jobs was in Apple’s Cupertino, California office for the entire work day, and he attended a regularly scheduled board meeting, according to a person close to Jobs, who was not authorised to speak about the executive’s health. While Jobs has been housebound for the last few weeks and his condition is weak, the resignation was not indicative of a sudden worsening, this person said.

