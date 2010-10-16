Steve Jobs Hated The New York Times iPad App – So They Made A New One

Steve Jobs hated the original New York Times “Editors’ Choice” iPad app.



So today, the Times replaced it with a new one. Unlike “Editor’s Choice,” its free and features all of the Times‘s content.

Now we know why Editor’s Choice went missing for a couple days earlier this week.

Back in May, Gawker’s Ryan Tate reported:

Jobs clearly wanted to make access to the electronic Times a big selling point for Apple’s tablet computer; the Apple CEO put the paper’s website at the centre of full-page magazine ads for the iPad, and even shared the stage at iPad’s unveiling with a Times executive, who demoed a preliminary version of the paper’s iPad software.

But Jobs doesn’t like the limited app the Times came out with, called “NYT Editors’ Choice,” and his displeasure has been made known to senior Times Company executives, according to a source close to the paper. It has not been lost on said executives that Jobs and his underlings left the app in the shadows. Apple has not profiled NYT Editors’ Choice within its app store, where it regularly showers special attention on “noteworthy” and “favourite” applications, assembles bundles of blessed apps with themes like “Music Creation” or “For Kids,” and even names an “App of the Week.”

In fact, NYT Editors’ Choice was not even listed in the “News” section of the iPad app store for weeks after the device launched, we’re told, although it has since been filed there. Talk about life as an orphan.

