Here's what Steve Jobs thought of paying a monthly fee for music

Not much. “You don’t want to rent your music.”

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

This was October 2003, at the launch of iTunes for Windows. His main point: You listen to your favourite song hundreds or thousands of times. So at $US10 a month for 10 years, you would have paid more than $US1,200 for that song.

But that’s exactly what Apple did this week with Apple Music.

Today’s Apple could argue that his logic here is a flawed — for $US10 a month you’ll also have the rights to listen to millions of other songs, including other favourites that you’ll play hundreds or thousands of times, plus new music you wouldn’t have discovered otherwise.

It goes to show the ghost of Steve Jobs does not haunt Apple. The company makes its own decisions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.