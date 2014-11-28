Steve Jobs Has Won 141 Patents Since His Death

Steve Jobs has continued to win patents since his death in 2o11, with a third of his 458 inventions credited to him posthumously.

MIT Technology Review has taken a look at the patents owned by Jobs, including the 141 awarded to him following his death from pancreatic cancer in 2011.

Jobs’ first patent comes from 1983, and is titled “Personal Computer.” He also owns patents for the Apple III and Macintosh computer.

Here are the diagrams:

Jobs got a lot of patents for designs and styles, as opposed to tech. One of the most recent patents won by Jobs was the design of Apple’s iconic Fifth Avenue Store. Jobs played a role in creating the distinctive glass cube that sits above the store:

