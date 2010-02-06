Steve Jobs Had Secret Meeting At Time Inc. This Morning!

Steve Jobs’ secret iPad meetings with New York publishers continue!

Today, he was spotted entering the Time Life building in midtown Manhattan at 9 a.m., according to Fortune writer Philip Elmer-DeWitt, via Twitter. Elmer-DeWitt says he was there to show the iPad to Time Inc.’s Ann Moore “and other execs.”

Steve has been in New York this week for secret meetings at the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and perhaps other media companies, according to reports from New York magazine and Gawker. He’s trying to get publishers interested in the iPad, which ships next month, and promises to be a better media-consumption device than Amazon’s Kindle e-reader.

Steve also reportedly threw a top-secret dinner with 50 NYT executives, wearing “a very funny hat – a big top hat kind of thing,” which has become the centre of the attention around Jobs’ trip. (Thus Elmer-DeWitt’s Photoshop job, above.)

Photo: Philip Elmer-DeWitt, Fortune

