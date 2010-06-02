Steve Jobs: Gizmodo Bought Stolen iPhone Prototype And Then Tried To Extort Us

Gizmodo’s explanation that it wasn’t sure what it was buying when it bought the stolen iPhone prototype doesn’t appear to hold much water with Steve Jobs.



As this video clip from Peter Kafka reveals, Steve used startlingly strong language in his D8 talk to describe Apple’s interactions with Gizmodo after Gizmodo bought the phone–namely, that Gizmodo tried to “extort” Apple:

