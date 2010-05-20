Steve Jobs 'Gives A Sister A Break' On Buying An iPad With Cash

Apple has reversed no cash, credit card-only policy on the purchase of iPads, at least for one woman.

According to ABC 7, Californian resident Diane Campbell went to purchase an iPad and found out she couldn’t pay cash for it. After prodding Apple for an explanation, they reversed the policy and let her pay cash after all.

Campbell says she wasn’t going to sell it on the black market, which has been Apple’s main concern in regard to the no cash policy. Says Campbell: “Mr. Jobs, give a sister a break,” said Campbell. “I’m not going to go sell my iPad.”



