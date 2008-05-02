Steve Jobs Gets His Mega Studio Deal (AAPL)

It looks like Steve Jobs is getting his mega studio deal after all. Apple (APPL) is going to start selling films from all the majors on the same day as their rental DVD release. This is big news for iTunes, and a major expansion of its previous deal inked in January, which covered rental films only.



Studios involved? Warner Bros. (TWX), Paramount (VIA), Universal (GE), Sony Pictures (SNE), Lionsgate (LGF) and New Line. Implications? See previous post on Time Warner’s day-and-date releases. Burning question: What’s changed since January, when the studios wouldn’t give Jobs the “day and date” release he wanted? And is Apple any less a threat to dominate film downloads than it was to music in 2003?

