Steve Jobs Gasses Up The Gulfstream Again

Apple (AAPL) chief Steve Jobs had a busy summer: Launching the iPhone 3G, introducing it into dozens of countries, and shipping almost 7 million of them. Oh, and lots of flying around in his private jet.



Every quarter, Apple reports to the SEC how much money it reimburses Jobs for business use of his Gulfstream jet. Last quarter, that was $189,000 — more than the June or March quarters, but less than last year’s December quarter, when Apple reimbursed Jobs more than half a million dollars.

Why are we even bothering to look at this? Earlier this year, Morgan Stanley analyst Kathryn Huberty suggested that if Jobs was flying more, Apple shareholders should get excited. Why? Jobs is “integral to negotiations with international carriers and supply chain partners,” she noted. So when Steve’s flying, Apple’s new-gadget gears are cranking.

We’re not so sure how strong that correlation is: It’s always possible that Jobs flies commercial sometimes. Or his partners fly to Cupertino or New York City to talk deals. And we assume his lieutenants do some of the travel, too.

But it’s still a fun stat.

