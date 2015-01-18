What Steve Jobs' Famous Garage Where He Started Apple Looks Like Today

Former Apple CEO Steve Jobs and co-founder Seve Wozniak brainstormed some of their earliest ideas in the garage of Jobs’ childhood home. Now, that garage is being used as a filiming location for Aaron Sorkin and Danny Boyle’s upcoming Steve Jobs biopic.

CNET stopped by the Los Altos, Calif.-based house on Friday morning and saw film crews putting the finishing touches on its garage, which will be used as part of the set.

Here’s the photo that’s being passed around Twitter.

KPIX5, a local CBS affiliate, also took some photos of the house as the crew prepared it for filming.

It’s unclear when the movie will actually launch, but it’s seen its fair share of setbacks over the past several months. Michael Fassbender was cast as Jobs after Christian Bale turned down the role, and the picture was recently dropped by Sony and picked up by Universal.

The plot is said to focus on three major product launches, including the iPod, the NeXT cube, and the first Mac.

Check out the full video from KPIX 5 below.

