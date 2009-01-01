Steve Jobs In Great Health -- Frozen Yogurt Clerk (AAPL)

A smart response to yesterday’s fiasco about Apple (AAPL) CEO Steve Jobs’ health: He is a person, after all. Hasn’t anyone seen him lately? Can’t someone — anyone — verify that he’s still walking around, doing his normal activities?



The answer: Yes, and he’s fine, according to a frozen yogurt store clerk that Fast Company video guy Robert Scoble talked to yesterday.

VentureBeat: “I’m in Palo Alto. Just had yogurt at shop that Steve Jobs eats at frequently. They said he was in a couple of days ago and is in great health,” Scoble posted on the social aggregation service FriendFeed. Apparently, the yogurt store in question, Fraiche Yogurt, delivers yogurt to Apple executives every week, Scoble wrote in a comment.

Do we trust a frozen yogurt clerk we’ve never met? Not the most likely of sources, and probably not someone with any medical knowledge. But it’s plausible, and so far, it’s better than a poorly scrawled missive to Gizmodo claiming that Jobs’ health is declining rapidly.

Meanwhile, Scoble’s post — or at least VentureBeat’s translation — is missing a crucial bit of information: What’s Steve’s regular order?

