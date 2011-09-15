Steve Jobs' Forgotten Sister Is A Famous Novelist Whose Name Was The Inspiration For 'The Simpsons'*

Mona Simpson is an English professor at UCLA, a novelist, and the woman for whom “The Simpsons” are named Marge Simpsons’ mother was named. (Her ex-husband, Richard Appel, was one of the show’s writers.)



She also happens to be Steve Jobs’ biological sister.

She dedicated her 1986 debut novel, ” Anywhere But Here,” to her mother and “my brother Steve.”

Simpson, who is two years younger than the Apple co-founder, invited him to an event during the “Anywhere” book tour and introduced herself as Jobs’ sister.

After meeting, the pair struck up an important relationship, although they rarely discuss the bond.

“We’re family,” Jobs told The New York Times Magazine in 1997. “She’s one of my best friends in the world. I call her and talk to her every couple of days.”

The brother-sister duo find inspiration in each other.

“A Regular Guy,” Simpson’s third novel, “is about a Silicon Valley entrepreneur who bears a striking resemblance to Steve Jobs.”

Her official bio makes no reference to her famous sibling.

