It Is Amazing How Many Ways Steve Jobs Changed Media

During Steve Jobs’ run as head of Apple, the creations of his company impacted a huge number of industries.



Perhaps the most affected, however, was the media world.

From the rise of the personal computer through the iPad, Apple’s white devices popped up everywhere and changed the face of the media landscape.

More often than not, they led the way and others were forced to follow.

Jobs didn't invent the personal computer, but he sure made it pretty. In 1984, Jobs rolled out Apple's first computer. It was a different take on the personal machine than IBM's, one that signaled the divergent paths the two companies would follow. Then he went into movies. In 1986, Jobs purchased Pixar from George Lucas. Nine years later, Toy Story grossed over $191 million and started a string of hits for the company. Animation sensation? Yes please. The iPod forever altered the music landscape. The portable music device wasn't the first, but it was the one that took hold of the popular consciousness and didn't let go. Everywhere you looked, people were walking down the street with white ear buds. The real revolution of the iPod was that it changed how we thought music should be delivered. You could even listen to music from the bathroom. Especially when combined with iTunes. All your downloaded music, movies, and more in one place? Yeah, that's a good idea. Admit it, how amazing did it feel to have seven days worth of music at your fingertips? What's that? You had more? (Yeah, so did we.) The iTunes store only strengthened that dominance. Suddenly, it was so easy to buy songs, albums, and eventually movies. iTunes fought the DRM wars with the labels, but the war was already lost. Apple won, taking a percentage of every sale. The iPhone was another game-changer. The Jesus Phone vaulted Apple's infiltration of the media to another level. It's not the best smartphone for businessmen and women -- hey, Blackberry -- but creatives, kids, and everyone else can't get enough. The app store gave creators another revenue stream. It syncs up quickly and easily with iTunes. One-click purchasing and downloading of virtually anything in the entire world. Other companies followed suit, and those that didn't suffered mightily. Lately, even magazine and newspaper publishers have been getting into the game, eager to earn some money from their digital efforts. Yeah, there's an app for victory. The iPad might eventually have the biggest impact. Tablet devices are the future of content. That much is clear. How, exactly, is still being determined, but the iPad is one of the best. It's an astonishing device, and its versatility is only beginning to be discovered. From magazines and newspapers to movies, music, and more, the iPad has the potential to reinvigorate old media and spur developments in new. Want more from Mr. Jobs? The Life and Awesomeness of Steve Jobs >>>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.