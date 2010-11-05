Steve Jobs Is Less Powerful Than Bill Gates, Says Forbes

Steve Jobs vaulted up the list of Forbes list of the world’s most powerful people to 17 this year, compared to 57 last year.



The power of the iPad!

How does Jobs stack up to contemporaries?

Bill Gates is more powerful than Jobs, ranking 10, same as last year.

Google’s Larry Page and Sergey Brin are 22 down from 5 the year before.

Zuckerberg is ranked 40, he wasn’t on last year’s list.

Jeff Bezos is 66, he wasn’t on last year’s list.

