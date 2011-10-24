Steve Jobs Presented The First iPod 10 Years Ago Today

Photo: MadeMan

On October 23, 2001, Steve Jobs presented the iPod to the world.We found a New York Times article written on that day and it offers an unusual blast from the past. Consider this quote from PJ McNealy, an analyst for an e-commerce research group:



“It’s a nice feature for Macintosh users, but to the rest of the Windows world, it doesn’t make any difference.”

Interesting timing when you consider that Walter Isaacson’s biography on Jobs comes out tomorrow. We suspect we’ll learn a lot more about what happened behind the scenes on that day after reading the book.

