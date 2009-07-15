- Steve Jobs finally gets to destroy his house [Apple 2.0]
- Microsoft donates $1 million to a women’s software group [Biz Journals]
- Breaking Views says its in merger talks with Reuters [PaidContent]
- eBay Live! event goes away [Reuters]
- How to get noticed in the iPhone app store [WSJ]
- Nielsen and ComScore get in a silly back-and-forth over size [WSJ]
- AOL’s Relegence will shut down its B2B biz and focus on powering MediaGlow sites [PaidContent]
- TechCrunch says it landed hundreds of secret Twitter documents [TechCrunch]
- Twitter CEO Ev Williams says his account was hacked [MediaBistro]
- After firing a bunch, Yahoo is hiring recruiters again [Valleywag]
- The Facebook valuation cheat sheet [CNET]
- Bartz to Yahoos: “we need to stop waiting and get moving” [Valleywag]
- VC activity up 61% in Q2 [Chubby Brain]
- Facebook has new ad filters [All Facebook]
- App-maker Rock You says June was its best month yet [Inside Facebook]
- Profitable Paltalk pays investors back [NewTeeVee]
- New York Times could start charing for online within weeks [The Guardian]
