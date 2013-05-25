Steve Jobs' Family Has Secretly Been Giving Away Money For 20 Years

One of biggest criticisms of Steve Jobs was that he was not very philanthropic.



While he became a billionaire thanks to Pixar, he wasn’t know as an activist like Bill Gates who pledged to donate the bulk of his fortune to causes he believed in.

Well, it turns out, Jobs’ family has been donating money for the last 20 years to various causes. It’s just been doing it anonymously, the New York Times reports.

His wife, Laurene Powell Jobs said, “we don’t like attaching our names to things” so the family just quietly made donations.

She’s becoming a slightly more public figure lately talking about causes she believes in like immigration reform and education.

