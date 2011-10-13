Steve Jobs Was Robbed At Gunpoint In A Pizza Parlor

For all that’s already been written about the life of Steve Jobs, more and more new details keep surfacing.
In an excellent interview with Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, Dan Lyons (famous for his Fake Steve Jobs blog) pulls some interesting details from a man who has known Jobs almost his entire life.
Read on for 8 things we learned from it, then head over to Lyons’s site to read the full interview for yourself.
'I didn't do it to make money but just to build a device to explore it, not to save money on phone calls. I was so honest I would not use the blue box to make long-distance calls. But I wanted to play pranks, like route signals around the world and make them come back to the phone next to me. We did prank calls. I would call a hotel in Paris and make a reservation. At the dorms in Berkeley we would go door-to-door selling blue boxes. One hundred and 50 bucks was the price.'
'We were doing a demo of a blue box in a dorm room. I called Italy, then asked for Rome, then asked for the Vatican. I told them I was Henry Kissinger calling from a summit meeting in Moscow. It was 5:30 in the morning in Italy. They told me to call back in an hour. I did, and I spoke to a bishop who said he had just spoken to Henry Kissinger in Moscow.'
'Steve had a background working in computer stores buying stuff cheap and selling it for a lot more. I was shocked when he told me how you could buy something for 6 cents knowing he could sell it for 60 bucks. He felt that was normal and right, and I sort of didn't. How could you do that? I was not for ripping people off...I never wanted money. I would have been a bad person to run a company. I wanted to be a nice guy.'
'You can get a permit for that. Steve was always trying to be anonymous, and hidden. That's the opposite of how I am. I don't call reporters, but I don't hide from people who I am. I get tons of email a day and I try to answer all of them.'
'He was always flying around to buildings in his car and you know what it's like when you can't find a parking spot, so he would just drive up and pull in. There's a story that someone once keyed his Mercedes at Apple so from then on he would park his car in a handicapped spot near a window so it was always being watched.'
'I get 200 bucks every two weeks. A tiny salary.'
