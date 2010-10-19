Steve Jobs's Epic 5-Minute Anti-Google Rant

In a surprise, Steve Jobs joined Apple’s Q4 earnings call today.



He used his time to rip into Google.

A sample:

“Many Android OEMs install proprietary user-interfaces to differentiate themselves from the commodity Android experience. The user is left to figure it all out. Compare this with iPhone where every handset works the same.”

“We think the open vs. closed is just a smokescreen to try and hide the real issue, which is: What’s best for the customer? Fragmented vs. integrated. We think Android is very very fragmented and becoming more fragmented by the day.”

“Open systems don’t always win.”





