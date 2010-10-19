Steve Jobs's Epic 5-Minute Anti-Google Rant

Nicholas Carlson

In a surprise, Steve Jobs joined Apple’s Q4 earnings call today.

He used his time to rip into Google.

A sample:

  • “Many Android OEMs install proprietary user-interfaces to differentiate themselves from the commodity Android experience. The user is left to figure it all out. Compare this with iPhone where every handset works the same.”
  • “We think the open vs. closed is just a smokescreen to try and hide the real issue, which is: What’s best for the customer? Fragmented vs. integrated. We think Android is very very fragmented and becoming more fragmented by the day.”
  • “Open systems don’t always win.”

 

