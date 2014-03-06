This Guy Hung Up On Steve Jobs. Twice.

Back in 2006, a man working in a talent agency got a phone call from someone claiming to be Steve Jobs, and he hung up on him, assuming it was a prank.

It took another phone call and a caller ID check for him to believe it was really the Apple CEO on the phone.

According to Jobs’ assistant, this kind of thing happened a lot.

And think about it, if you got a phone call from Jobs in ’06, wouldn’t you be a little sceptical?

This man’s story is part of an amazing thread on Quora, the question-and-answer site, for people to tell stories of the times they “randomly” met Steve Jobs. We’ve picked out a few of our favourites in the past, but this one was posted recently (hat-tip to The Loop where we first spotted it).

The full post by Matt Rosen is worth a read:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.