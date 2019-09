From 9 to 5 Mac:



Not content with answering tech questions from Americans, Steve Jobs this week answered a question from all the way over in Sweden. The question was a good one, and one we’ve had on our minds as well:

Continue reading at 9 to 5 Mac »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.