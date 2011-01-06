How To Get Steve Jobs To Respond To Your Email

One of the great thrills in life for any Apple fan is to open their inbox, and see Steve Jobs has replied to an email.But how does it work? How can you get Jobs to write you back? Doesn’t he get thousands of emails everyday?
To figure it out, we’re taking a look back at the messages he’s sent. From there we’re parsing the messages, looked for themes to emerge.
We think we’ve come up with an idea about what works. Granted, it’s all a crapshoot, but this could help put the odds on your side.
Jobs seems most responsive to criticism, so attack something dear to his heart, or something new like the iTunes logo
Here's another example. Jobs tried to control the Antennagate issue, but it sort of blew up in his face.
Of course, it doesn't hurt to attack Jobs from time to time. And if he replies, get right back to him and maybe you'll have a long thread of conversation like Ryan Tate at Gawker.
In one case, though, Jobs broke his pattern and replied with a heartfelt message about the fragility of life.
See? Sounds like he's being complimentary, but this is some Jedi mind trick stuff where he's saying the opposite of what he means.
A quick scan of emails from Steve Jobs reveals:
- He responds to problems.
- He will talk about competitors.
- He doesn't care if you suck up to him, but he doesn't punish sycophants.
- You'll still need some random luck on your side.
- Another point added in comments, night time seems to be best.
Here's our email to Jobs, if we've learned anything, he should respond. We'll update this post if he does.
Here's the message, in case you can't read it:
Hey Steve,
I've been using Mac products for the longest. One of Apple's best pieces of software is iTunes, and I was super excited when Ping launched. But, I hardly use it because I can't connect to my Facebook friends, and it seems like no one is using it. Will you be fixing Ping this year? Is Facebook relenting on its onerous terms?
Jay
Why do we think this works? We're asking about a competitor in Facebook. We complimented him, but didn't go crazy. And we're talking about a big problem with one of Apple's products. We're hoping for a 'Stay tuned' response.
