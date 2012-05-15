Here's The Email Steve Jobs Sent To A Major Publisher To Convince It To Go With Apple's E-Book Pricing Model

Seventeen more states have entered into the class action lawsuit against Apple and multiple book publishers, accusing the companies of conspiring to set eBook prices, according to PaidContent.org.



As a result, the states have issued an amended complaint with some juicy new details about the case, including an e-mail from Steve Jobs that had previously been redacted.

In the note, Jobs tries to convince an unnamed executive at one of the major publishing houses why it’s better to “throw in with Apple” rather than depend on Amazon’s pricing model.

Here’s the argument Jobs used in his e-mail, via PaidContent.org:

1. Throw in with Apple and see if we can all make a go of this to create a real mainstream ebooks market at $12.99 and $14.99.

2. Keep going with Amazon at $9.99. You will make a bit more money in the short term, but in the medium term Amazon will tell you they will be paying you 70% of $9.99. They have shareholders too.

3. Hold back your books from Amazon. Without a way for customers to buy your ebooks, they will steal them. This will be the start of piracy and once started, there will be no stopping it. Trust me, I’ve seen this happen with my own eyes.

Maybe I’m missing something, but I don’t see any other alternatives. Do you?”

